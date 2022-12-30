Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor make first joint appearance after welcoming baby daughter Raha, walk hand-in-hand. See photos, video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their baby daughter Raha Kapoor in November, made their first public appearance together as parents at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party on Thursday. Both Alia and Ranbir have been clicked a few times since becoming parents but this was their first appearance together. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted with the couple.

Fans of the couple called them “adorable” in the comments section of a social media post. One fan wrote, “They look so royal.” Another fan wrote, “Please declare them as the cutest couple.”

Check out Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s photos, videos from the Ambani bash:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at Anant Ambani's engagement party.

This was Alia and Ranbir's first joint appearance since welcoming Raha.

Alia and Ranbir got married earlier this year.

The couple was seen together on screen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Director Ayan Mukerji arrived with Alia and Ranbir at the party.

Ayan is looking forward to making the sequel of Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film include Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Alia had a remarkable 2022 both personally and professionally. She started her year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was the first Hindi box office hit of the year. She was then seen in a supporting role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film has scored a few nominations at the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Alia also turned producer with Darlings, in which she played the lead role. She was a part of Brahmastra as well.

Her 2023 releases include Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. She will also be making her Hollywood debut in the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone.