Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor did not take seven pheras at their wedding, shares Rahul Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in a low-key ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends. In an interview, the bride’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt revealed some details about the wedding.

In a chat with India Today, Rahul mentioned that the preparations for the wedding were “exquisite” and the food was “outstanding.” He added that “overall, it was a lovely wedding.” Rahul said, “Both the groom (Ranbir) and bride (Alia) looked like a prince and princess. They are made for each other. I don’t think it gets any better than that.”

He added, “Alia has made a very good choice in Ranbir. He is a nice guy. He will take care of her. He will love her and respect her well. He is a cultured man. I wished him well. Alia’s choice of films are good and she has also made the right choice in her life partner.”

Rahul Bhatt mentioned to the publication that the bride and groom took four pheras and the pandit explained the significance of each phera. “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding,” he said. He added that he was also a part of the ceremony where the brothers were needed.

Along with Rahul, Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, half-sister Pooja Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt were a part of the wedding function.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married after dating for five years.