scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha welcomed by FC Barcelona: ‘A new Barca fan is born’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the name of their baby girl on Thursday. Raha's name was announced with a Barcelona jersey.

alia bhatt, raha, ranbir kapoorAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the name of their daughter Raha on Thursday. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently announced the name of their newborn daughter with a Barcelona jersey with her name Raha on the back. Now, the Barcelona football club has also shared their best wishes for baby Raha by reposting the same photo.

A tweet shared by FC Barcelona read, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born 👶. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Ranbir Kapoor has been an ardent supporter of the club and has spoken about his love for them on many occasions. In an earlier interview with Mashable India, which was released soon after Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, Ranbir had said that he wants his child to be interested in soccer. “I always like when young children, boy or girl, are into sports. It is something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children, when I have children. Especially soccer, I’m very attached to it,” he said.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April and a few months later, announced their pregnancy via Instagram. The Brahmastra stars welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
Also Read |Bhediya movie review: This Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon rumble in the jungle is quite the romp

Alia Bhatt credited Ranbir Kapoor’s mother for coming up with the name Raha as she explained the various meanings of the name on social media. “Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:59:46 pm
Next Story

Injured Neymar to miss Brazil’s second World Cup match

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhediya screening
Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar watch Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close