Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s baby: Happy grandparents Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan visit hospital. Watch

Family members of actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited them at a city hospital on Sunday after the couple became first-time parents to a baby girl. Hours after arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital on Sunday morning, Alia Bhatt delivered the baby at 12.05 pm. Present at the hospital with her during the time of the delivery was Ranbir, mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Alia’s filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt arrived at the hospital in the evening. Later at night, Soni Razdan and Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, were clicked leaving from the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The couple, who had announced their pregnancy in June, later took to Instagram and announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post, with a digital sketch of a lion, lioness and a cub. “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia,” the post had read.

Actor Neetu Kapoor, who was at the hospital since morning, was also clicked arriving at her residence from HN Reliance at night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Neetu Kapoor gave an update on Alia Bhatt’s health and said that she was doing well. “Alia is first class, absolutely ok, everything is ok,” she said. She also thanked paparazzi for their wishes and said the child is too young to decipher whether she resembles her mother or father. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year.