Alia Bhatt ‘tries to be intelligent’ when reporter asks if letter R is lucky for her: ‘It’s a lovely letter..’

Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR interacted with the media during the trailer launch of their upcoming film RRR in Mumbai. During the event, a reporter asked Alia if R is lucky for her, referring to her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, Alia can’t stop smiling, after she was asked the question. Alia, who was sitting between SS Rajamouli and Ajay Devgn, looked at Ajay who nodded at her.

Alia Bhatt then replied, “I am stumped. Mere paas jawaab hi nahin hai (I don’t have an answer). I am trying to be intelligent. I don’t have a good answer.”

After this, she said, “Ji (Yes)”, and the audience cheered loudly. The actor added, “R is a lovely alphabet, but so is A.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for several years now. According to reports, the couple is planning to tie the knot after they wrap up their professional commitments.

Talking to former journalist Rajeev Masand about his wedding, Ranbir had said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives. But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal soon in my life.” Ranbir and Alia had made their relationship official in 2018 after they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have several films lined up. Besides their film Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera, Animal and an untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, directed by Luv Ranjan, in the pipeline. On the other hand, Alia is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has RRR, Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.