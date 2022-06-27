Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, share photo from the hospital: ‘Baby coming soon’

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have made a surprising announcement. Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ranbir Kapoor in the hospital, confirming that the couple is expecting their first child soon. Her second photo featured two lions and a lion cub.

Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Fans flooded the photos with hearts, and congratulations including Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy and Rakul Preet.

Riddhima shared on Instagram, “My babies are having a baby…”

Ranbir and Alia got married in April after being in a relationship for over four years. The couple tied the knot in a private and intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s house in Mumbai. Recently, Ranbir spoke about his marriage with Alia and said, ” It is a very big year for me, a great year for me, I got married. It is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life. I used to say, in my films, that shaadi (marriage) is dal chawal.”

Referring to his dialogue from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, he said, “Shaadi is daal chawal for pachaas saal till you die. Arey life mein thoda bahut keema pav, tangdi kebab, hakka noodles bhi hona chahiye na (Can’t have boring dal-rice for 50 years, you need other flavours too)!” He added, “But boss, after my experiences in life, I can say dal-chawal is the best. My life with Alia is best. My life has dal chawal with tadka, pickle and onions, it has everything. So, I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner,” he added.

The couple will be seen in the film Brahmastra, which is slated for a September release, this year. Alia has several films lined up, including Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.