Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor on Christmas, shares photos from her celebrations at Kapoor lunch: ‘Best people in the world’

Alia Bhatt shared photos from her Christmas celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor on Christmas (Photo: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

It was a Merry Christmas for Alia Bhatt indeed as she spent the festivities at cosy family get-togethers that included her sisters, Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, husband Ranbir Kapoor, as well as the annual Kapoor gathering, with Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor among others. Alia took to Instagram and shared a series of photos. In the first picture, she gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor as she stands next to a brightly lit Christmas tree.

Alia captioned her post, “It’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world. merry merry always from my family to yours.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In one photo, Alia stands with Shaheen as she wears a Santa hat. In another photo, Alia poses with Pooja, Shaheen, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan.

Alia shared a photo of the Kapoor khandaan and captioned it, “With the jammest fam…”

Alia had earlier taken to Instagram story to share a picture with sister Shaheen and wrote, “Merry Merry with my Cherry”. She also shared another photo with Soni Razdan, and captioned it, “My whole world”.  Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a selfie that featured filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Pooja.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Sharing a selfie with her daughters from the Christmas celebration, Soni Razdan wrote on Instagram, “It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home.” Alia’s newly-born daughter Raha’s name featured as decorations.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 08:48:21 am
