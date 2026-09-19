Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Ganesh Chaturthi at their new bungalow with Raha

It’s that time of the year when celebrities step out of their homes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. While several pictures and videos of Bollywood stars celebrating the festival have been doing the rounds on the internet, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently joined the list. The couple, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, were spotted outside their newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow as they stepped out for visarjan. In a notable gesture, the couple opened the doors of their bungalow and allowed the paparazzi to capture their celebrations.

The family, including Raha, was dressed in traditional ethnic attire. Ranbir wore an orange kurta paired with contrasting white pyjama. Alia opted for a pink kurta with green pants, while Raha looked adorable in a soft pink lehenga. Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, wore a printed blue co-ord set.