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Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor celebrate first Ganesh Chaturthi at their new bungalow with Raha
In a notable gesture, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt opened the doors of their bungalow and allowed the paparazzi to capture their celebrations with the Ganesha idol.
It’s that time of the year when celebrities step out of their homes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. While several pictures and videos of Bollywood stars celebrating the festival have been doing the rounds on the internet, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently joined the list. The couple, along with their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, were spotted outside their newly renovated Krishna Raj bungalow as they stepped out for visarjan. In a notable gesture, the couple opened the doors of their bungalow and allowed the paparazzi to capture their celebrations.
The family, including Raha, was dressed in traditional ethnic attire. Ranbir wore an orange kurta paired with contrasting white pyjama. Alia opted for a pink kurta with green pants, while Raha looked adorable in a soft pink lehenga. Neetu Kapoor, meanwhile, wore a printed blue co-ord set.
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In the videos, Alia was seen carrying Raha, who rested her head on her mother’s shoulder as the actress tried to keep her face away from the cameras. Meanwhile, Ranbir was seen carrying the Ganesha idol. The couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, also interacted with the paparazzi before eventually heading out for the idol immersion.
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In another video, dhols could be heard as people inside the bungalow premises danced to the beats. Another clip showed Alia, Ranbir and Neetu stepping out to pose for the cameras. Ranbir also distributed sweets to the paparazzi gathered outside their home.
Alia and Ranbir shifted into their new home during Diwali 2025. This marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the bungalow, which had been under construction since their wedding.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Goddess Sita.
Made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the second instalment scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2027.
In another development, the couple is currently shooting for their film Love & War. This marks their second feature film together after Brahmastra.
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