Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali together, see photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent quality time together on Diwali. (Photo: Instagram/caroldias)

Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor brought in Diwali at the Gully Boy actor’s Mumbai residence on Saturday. Alia’s domestic help, Carol Dias, posted lovely pictures of the couple’s intimate celebration on social media.

While Alia Bhatt donned a black anarkali suit, Ranbir was seen in a red kurta teamed with black pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Dias🎀 (@carol_dias1202)

Alia’s chef, Dilip, and other staff members also shared several photos of the evening that left fans in awe of the couple.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt’s chef, Dilip. (Photo: Instagram/dilip) Ranbir Kapoor poses with Alia Bhatt’s chef, Dilip. (Photo: Instagram/dilip)

Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with her house staff. (Photo: Instagram/dilip) Alia Bhatt celebrated Diwali with her house staff. (Photo: Instagram/dilip)

Also see | Diwali 2020 photos: Mohanlal, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia and others

While Alia and Ranbir have been quite private about their relationship of more than two years– refraining from talking about each other in public– they have often been spotted together at family functions and other outings.

The duo is set to share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherjee’s trilogy Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir were recently seen stepping out in the city to dub for the upcoming mythology epic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd