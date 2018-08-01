Alia Bhatt turns muse for her ‘amaze photographer’ Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt has found an ‘amaze photographer’ in her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, whom she tags as ‘RK’. Alia Bhatt has found an ‘amaze photographer’ in her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, whom she tags as ‘RK’.

The team of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra seems to be having a lot of fun while shooting the film in Bulgaria. No wonder, we get to see fresh photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets every other day. But more than anything else, what’s grabbing eyeballs is the fact that Alia has found an ‘amaze photographer’ in her rumoured beau Ranbir, whom she tags as ‘RK’.

Alia shared her latest photo on Wednesday with the caption, “& into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul🦋 (amaze photographer📸 – RK).”

The Raazi actor is so impressed with RK’s click that she even made it her display picture on Instagram.

Alia was recently seen in a click with Karan Johar too who seems to have visited Brahmastra sets. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “coffee with karan..🥤.” Karan also had shared a click of Ranbir Kapoor via his Instagram stories.

See the latest photos of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar:









Amitabh Bachchan too has been sharing many photos from the sets of Brahmastra. “T 2884 – Back from work .. its 3:35 am .. but a satisfying night .. and the making quite quite overwhelming .. BRAHMASTRA .. NO THIS IS NOT MY LOOK .. its the look when you set out to face the cold and the rain and the slush .. tough but rewarding !!,” Bachchan wrote while posting his latest click.

See more photos of Brahmastra actors here:





Ayan Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy





We look forward to seeing more photos of Alia and Ranbir from the sets of Brahmastra. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

