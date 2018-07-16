Brahmastra actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are having a good time in Bulgaria

Alia Bhatt is enjoying her time in Bulgaria. Alia Bhatt is enjoying her time in Bulgaria.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in Bulgaria to shoot for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra. But it seems amid their schedule, the two have been able to find time to explore the city together. Recently, Alia shared a beautiful photo of herself against a scenic backdrop. In another photo, we see her all smiles for a selfie moment with her team but we slightly get distracted by the man standing in the background, who was none other than Ranbir. While Alia is spending time with her girlfriends on the sets, Ranbir seems to be busy in capturing the beauty of nature. But the two coming together is nothing less than a happy moment for their fans.

Recently, a video of the two actors went viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir could be seen playing the protective boyfriend as he can be heard asking Alia if he can drop her home.

Brahmastra also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Yesterday, south Indian actor Nagarjuna Akkineni joined the cast. Mouni Roy had shared a photo with the actor. She captioned the photo as ““Grateful thankful peaceful about all the shoot days these days ❤️”

Brahmastra marks Nagarjuna’s comeback to Bollywood after a long gap of 15 years.

Earlier, the actor had stated that while he has shared the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah, he is extremely excited to work with Alia and Ranbir.

“Except Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) with whom I’ve worked in Khuda Gawah, they are all new to me. I’m working for the first time with Karan Johar, (director) Ayan Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor,” Nagarjuna told IANS.

“I still remember Alia Bhatt as a child on Bhatt saab’s set. Now I am working with her in Brahmastra. How time flies,” he continued.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. The film will head to theatres next year.

