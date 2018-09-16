Follow Us:
Sunday, September 16, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wrap Bulgaria schedule of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor partied on Saturday night as the Brahmastra team wrapped the Bulgaria schedule of the film.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Published: September 16, 2018 7:31:48 pm
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party photos Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen in a click at the Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor partied yesterday night as the Brahmastra team wrapped the Bulgaria schedule of the film.

Alia took to Instagram to share a photo from the schedule wrap party and in no time the click went viral.

Alia Bhatt shared a photo posing next to rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, “the one with all the joy 😇💥.” Alia and Ranbir are also twinning in the click, like some couples do.

While Ranbir does not have a social media account, Alia has been sharing clicks from Brahmastra sets. Ranbir even turned photographer during the shoot.

See Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s photos from Brahmastra Bulgaria schedule wrap party:

alia ranbir ayan alia ranbir

Another photo of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Brahmastra crew members made the rounds of the internet recently:

alia bhatt

The Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra will hit screens in 2019.

