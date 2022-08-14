scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares video of Ranbir Kapoor grooving to Deva Deva during Italian babymoon: ‘Light of my life’

Alia Bhatt shared a video with Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Brahmastra's Deva Deva in Italy.

August 14, 2022 10:25:06 am
Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Deva Deva from their upcoming film Brahmastra. The couple is currently in Italy for their ‘babymoon’. In the video, which captures the sunshine of Italy, Ranbir is clad in a blue shirt and denim pants, and grooves to Deva Deva.

Alia captioned the video, “The light of my life.” She added several fire emoticons, signifying Ranbir’s character Shiva in the film Brahmastra. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima reacted to the video with several heart emoticons.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra marks the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alia plays the role of Isha, Ranbir’s love interest in the film. Incidentally, it was on the sets of Brahmastra when the couple fell in love. They dated for five years before tying the knot in April, this year. Two months after their wedding, Alia announced that she was pregnant.

The Bihar Handshake: Nitish, Tejashwi and a shared purpose — taking on BJ...
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...

Alia has had a relatively successful year, with hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darling. She has also wrapped up her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. Talking to Variety about her Hollywood experience, Alia had revealed the challenges while shooting for the film during her pregnancy. She said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” She added that the team took good care of her, especially when she felt homesick while shooting in London.

