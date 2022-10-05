scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor wants to send her back to work quickly after their baby is born: ‘People will complain….’

Alia Bhatt revealed how she and Ranbir Kapoor has planned to divide responsibilities after their baby is born. She added that Ranbir wants her to 'get back to work soon'.

ranbir and aliaRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married this April. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child soon. Recently, Alia revealed how she and Ranbir has planned to divide responsibilities after their baby is born. She added that Ranbir wants her to “get back to work soon”.

Speaking to CNBC, Alia said, “I think the journey of discovery will begin once the baby comes. Definitely the intention is to share, as that’s most important. Ranbir is very happy. He said, ‘Baby you work from this month, so I’ll take time off, and then I come back, and you take time off.’ We just keep taking time off. He is very happy to share that responsibility. He recently said in an interview that he has a ‘big responsibility on his head, and that is to send me (Alia) back to work as the movies will complain if I don’t do my bit as the parent.’”

During the course of the interview, Alia Bhatt, who recently started her own maternity wear brand Edamama, also opened up about her finances and how her mother Soni Razdan handles it. “When I was younger, it was restricted to pocket money that I received from my mum. I would carefully save up and spend on strange items.” She added that her mother handles her money. “I’m not sure how much money I have in the bank, but I do sit with my team and have an idea and a certain sense. But I know my mother is handling it very well, so my relationship with money is it to make it, and for my mother to handle it.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several projects in the pipeline, including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Heart of Stone and Jee Le Zaraa.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 03:05:03 pm
