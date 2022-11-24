scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their baby girl Raha: ‘It means divine path’

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor baby name: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the name of her baby girl.

alia bhatt, ranbir kapoor baby nameAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their baby girl Raha. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have announced the name of their baby girl, Raha. Alia took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, Ranbir and Raha with a jersey in the background with the name Raha on it.

Alia credited Raha’s grandmother Neetu Kapoor with coming up with name. She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…”

Alia Bhatt also explained the meaning of the name and wrote, “Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

She added, “And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️”

Also Read |Alia Bhatt says worried about raising daughter in public eye, whether she wants her to be an actor: ‘I talk about it with my husband, friends, family’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the birth of Raha, Alia and Ranbir shared on Instagram, “And in the best news of our lives, our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love, blessed and obsessed parents, love love love Ranbir and Alia.”

In a recent chat with Marie Claire magazine, Alia spoke about raising her daughter in the public eye. “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye. I talk about it with my friends, with my family, and my husband a lot. I don’t want there to be a, sort of, intrusion into my child’s life,” she said. The Darlings actor added that it is her choice to be an actor and be a public figure, but maybe her child won’t choose the same path. “So that’s something that I feel very protective about,” the actor said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 07:16:51 pm
