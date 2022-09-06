scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Brahmastra special screening, fans hope the film does well: ‘Bohot mehnat kar rahe hain yaar..’

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji among others attended the screening of Brahmastra on Monday.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoorAlia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the screening of Brahmastra in Mumbai. (Photo: aliaabhatt_dazzling/ Instagram)

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are looking forward to the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra on Friday. The couple, along with the makers of the film are making sure to create enough buzz around the adventure drama ahead of its release in the theaters. On Monday, a special screening of the movies was organised in Mumbai.

The screening was a private affair and was attended by the lead cast Alia and Ranbir. A few photos and videos of the couple from the screening surfaced on social media. For the screening, Ranbir opted for a casual t-shirt and blue denim, and Alia was seen sporting an olive-coloured dress which she paired with a jacket. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined them at the screening.

Also read |Brahmastra advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s film off to a flying start, sells 27,000 tickets; Rs 18-22 crore opening expected

A paparazzo shared a video of Alia and Ranbir leaving after the screening. Fans wished the couple good luck for the release of Brahmastra in the comments section. One of the Instagram users commented, “Bohot mehnat kar rahe hain yaar dono brahmastra ke liye….hope this movie does well…❤️ (Both of them are working too hard for Brahmastra).” Another added, “Best wishes with TEAM BRAHMASTRA💥🔥.” A comment on the video read, “Most adorable cutest couple 🥰😍🥰😍🥰.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the screening along with his father Deb Mukherjee.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, has reportedly received a solid start at the ticket counters. According to trade analysts, Brahmastra might start its box office journey with Rs 20 crore. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore making it the costliest Hindi film of all time.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 08:54:59 am
Next Story

Kerala CPI firebrand E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

World’s first Covid vaccine you inhale approved in China

World’s first Covid vaccine you inhale approved in China

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path
In Delhi

Iconic Rajpath all set to be renamed Kartavya Path

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up
Delhi Confidential

Cong mocks Govt's move to rename Rajpath, but Deora gives it a thumbs up

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Pressure to frame me led officer to suicide, says Sisodia; CBI denies

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor's 4th birthday
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate son Zain Kapoor’s 4th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement