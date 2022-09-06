Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor attend Brahmastra special screening, fans hope the film does well: ‘Bohot mehnat kar rahe hain yaar..’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are looking forward to the release of their much-awaited film Brahmastra on Friday. The couple, along with the makers of the film are making sure to create enough buzz around the adventure drama ahead of its release in the theaters. On Monday, a special screening of the movies was organised in Mumbai.

The screening was a private affair and was attended by the lead cast Alia and Ranbir. A few photos and videos of the couple from the screening surfaced on social media. For the screening, Ranbir opted for a casual t-shirt and blue denim, and Alia was seen sporting an olive-coloured dress which she paired with a jacket. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined them at the screening.

A paparazzo shared a video of Alia and Ranbir leaving after the screening. Fans wished the couple good luck for the release of Brahmastra in the comments section. One of the Instagram users commented, “Bohot mehnat kar rahe hain yaar dono brahmastra ke liye….hope this movie does well…❤️ (Both of them are working too hard for Brahmastra).” Another added, “Best wishes with TEAM BRAHMASTRA💥🔥.” A comment on the video read, “Most adorable cutest couple 🥰😍🥰😍🥰.”

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji was also spotted at the screening along with his father Deb Mukherjee.

The film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, has reportedly received a solid start at the ticket counters. According to trade analysts, Brahmastra might start its box office journey with Rs 20 crore. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore making it the costliest Hindi film of all time.