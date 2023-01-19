‘Beta gaana gao’: Alia Bhatt forgets lyrics of ‘Kesariya’ as Ranbir Kapoor puts her on the spot at Mumbai event. Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club, to launch a calendar, where Ranbir opened up about how his strained relationship with the paparazzi and media has improved over the years. When he was younger, he said, he felt as if he was constantly at odds with the media, and thought that they were out to expose him.

While interacting with the media after the calendar launch, Ranbir said, “We are here (today) to celebrate your pictures. But when I was younger, mera media aur paparazzi ke saath 36 ka aakda tha (We were at odds). I wasn’t wise then, so I would think they are my enemies and are out to expose me. But as I grew up, and now that I’m older, I’ve understood that how acting is my job, your job is to take pictures.”

The actor then expressed gratitude to the shutterbugs and said that he’s made friends with them now. He said, “It is a symbiotic relationship. I think, it’s been fifteen years now, we’ve made so many friends who work around the clock.”

Ranbir then requested Alia to sing a song, as she would when they were promoting Brahmastra together. Alia then took the mic in her hands and asked him why he always asks her to sing, like ‘beta gaana gao’, and then hummed a few lines of the song “Kesariya.” As soon as Alia started singing, the media and Ranbir started cheering for her and she forgot the lyrics. Watch the video here:

Before the media event, Ranbir and Alia walked through a stairway decked with Kapoor family portraits clicked by the Mumbai paparazzi. Most of these pictures featured the couple and his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, and mother Neetu Kapoor, among others. Looking at Ranbir interacting with media so affectionately, his fans started pouring love for him and stated how he’s become better at handling media after getting married to Alia. One fan commented, “She fixed him for real🤌🏻💗,” whereas another wrote, “He is so humble as well as handsome.”

A couple of weeks ago, the new parents had met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not take pictures of their daughter Raha. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla shared the news on his social media page and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most sought after couples in the Bollywood industry. They were blessed by a beautiful daughter ‘Raha Kapoor’ last year. Today the couple met the paparazzi personally and requested them to not click pictures of their daughter. The couple diligently explained all the obvious reasons to keep their child away from the media glare. ”

Alia Bhatt will be seen this year in two films, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.