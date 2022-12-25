New parents Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt attend Kapoor family Christmas lunch, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda join too 

Christmas is that time of the year when the ‘Kapoor clan’ reunite for their annual Christmas lunch. The lunch is hosted at Kunal Kapoor’s residence, with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda, among others family members, in attendance.

In the pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet, Alia and Ranbir were all smiles as they struck some poses for the paparazzi. Ranbir was sporting a heavy-bearded look while Alia made heads turn in her floral wrap-around dress. Karisma arrived with her children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan was clicked arriving with Suhana, Navya and Agastya. Other family members including Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Babita were also clicked at the venue. Randhir and Babita were clicked while twinning in red outfits. In the video doing rounds on the internet, Babita is seen helping Randhir after he momentarily loses his balance.

Earlier today, Kareena shared a video of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar on the occasion of Christmas. The actor took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… ❤️ And having my babies and best friends around ❤️ Love, light, and music to all… ❤️ Merry Christmas everyone.”

Alia and Ranbir also celebrated Christmas at their home with Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Ayaan Mukerji among others. Neetu and Alia gave their fans a sneak into their celebration on their respective Instagram handles. Soni also shared a selfie with her daughters and wrote, “It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home.”