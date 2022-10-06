Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ‘just love’ in baby shower photos, soon-to-be mom Bipasha Basu can’t hold back her compliments

Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos from her baby shower. Alia captioned the pictures, “just … love 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛.”

The photos feature Alia, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, other family members and friends.

Karisma Kapoor, who also attended the baby shower, commented, “Cuties.” Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt, who also featured in the photos, dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Bipasha Basu, who is also set to welcome her baby, commented, “Pretty pretty.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby shower was held on Wednesday at their residence in Mumbai. The function was attended by other members of the Kapoor and Bhatt family along with a few of Alia’s friends.

Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot at their Bandra residence. The couple announced their pregnancy a few months later via Instagram when Alia was in the UK shooting for her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone.

Talking about how they are preparing to welcome their baby, Ranbir told Bollywood Bubble, “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read, and am 30 per cent through it, and I tell her, ‘Listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”