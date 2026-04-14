‘Tu saath hai toh din raat hai’: Alia Bhatt’s snowy anniversary getaway with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha pays a special nod to her 2014 film

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, on Tuesday. The actor couple decided to go for a snowy vacation to mark the special occasion. Their 3-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor also appears to have a relaxing time during the holiday. To wish her husband Ranbir on their anniversary, Alia shared a few pictures of their cosy holiday on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she gave an adorable glimpse into their special moments by posting a carousel of candid photos from their winter escape. Along with the post, the actor wrote in the caption, “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life… In short … Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”