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‘Tu saath hai toh din raat hai’: Alia Bhatt’s snowy anniversary getaway with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha pays a special nod to her 2014 film
Actor Alia Bhatt recently gave fans a glimpse of her cosy winter vacation with husband Ranbir Kapoor, on their fourth wedding anniversary.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today, on Tuesday. The actor couple decided to go for a snowy vacation to mark the special occasion. Their 3-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor also appears to have a relaxing time during the holiday. To wish her husband Ranbir on their anniversary, Alia shared a few pictures of their cosy holiday on social media.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she gave an adorable glimpse into their special moments by posting a carousel of candid photos from their winter escape. Along with the post, the actor wrote in the caption, “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life… In short … Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”
In the series of photographs, Alia shared a romantic cheek-to-cheek selfie with Ranbir, in front of a beautiful mountain. Other snaps showed the duo indulging in various winter activities, like skiing down the slopes, enjoying candlelit dinners, meeting alpacas, and sipping hot chocolate on a snowy mountain. One of the pictures also included Ranbir and Raha standing with llamas. She also set her 2014 film Highway’s popular song Maahi Ve on the post.
ALSO READ | ‘Ranbir Kapoor and I have been together for 7 years,’ says Alia Bhatt as she dismisses ‘noise’ scrutinising their relationship: ‘It’s not real’
As soon as Alia Bhatt shared bits of their cosy vacay, fans filled the comments section with love and adoration for the couple. “Alot changed, but nothing’s changed. That’s love… Beaches, mountains, jungle safaris,” a person wrote. Another fan commented, “This is the kind of love everyone secretly wants.” “This is what peaceful love looks like,” a third comment read.
Meanwhile, during a chat with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan, Alia once revealed dreamy details of Ranbir’s proposal in Maasai Mara, Kenya. “He totally blew my mind away. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and did it in the most amazing place,” she said. He had even discreetly arranged for a person to click their photos, considering how much capturing moments meant to her.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen as Lord Ram in his next film, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The mythological epic also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in key roles. It will be released in two parts – the first part during Diwali this year, and the second one in 2027. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting with Ranbir for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
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