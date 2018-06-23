Alia Bhatt opens up about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor: The truth never bothers me

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time in Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing the screen for the first time in Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt has her plate full with the best of films and the young actor has proven over and over again that no matter what the part is, she can play it to perfection. This is something she shares with her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The two stars alongside each other in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. In an interview with DNA, Alia spoke about her character in the film. Alia shared that contrary to popular notion, Brahmastra is actually not a superhero film but a ‘supernatural flick’.

Alia shared that her character is actually a huge inspiration for women and said, “She is a young, powerful, brave yet vulnerable girl. She is aspirational, more so as a human being.” Brahmastra is going to be a trilogy and Alia spoke that this film is “larger than life” but maintains its Indian nature at the core.

This is the first time that Alia will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor. “It’s been great working with him. It’s exactly how I imagined it to be. I’ve always thought that Ranbir is such an amazing actor. I’m at times shocked at how chilled out he is (laughs).”

On being asked if the link-up stories affected her, Alia said, “The truth never bothers me. At the same time, even lies don’t affect me because if it’s not true, I don’t care. Link-up rumours don’t affect my relationships with people. We have gotten used to it because it is a part and parcel of being in the business and limelight.”

Alia had recently shared her thoughts on marriage when she said that she might surprise everyone around by marrying before she’s 30. Here, she said, “I would never fear getting married thinking my career might end. I will settle down if I want to. One should be able to have a career, regardless of being married or not.”

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gully Boy and Kalank. Her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor has Sanju lined up for release on June 29.

