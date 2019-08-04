Happy Friendship Day: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Varun Dhawan share wishes

On Friendship Day, celebrities are sharing rare photos of themselves with their best buddies and letting the world know a bit more about their bond with their friends via their respective social media handles. From SS Rajamouli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities from film fraternity had this to say on Friendship Day:

Advertising

Ram Charan shared a photo from the sets of SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. The photo features him with Jr NTR. He wrote, “Some bonds take time to form. But when done, they are forged for life. I have forged one such bond with Tarak, my Bheem. #RRRYehDosti”.

Jr NTR shared another photo on Twitter and captioned it as, “Be slow to fall into friendship…but when thou art in..continue firm and constant” – Socrates … Perhaps no other quote defines our friendship better.”

SS Rajamouli shared a photo with his best friend and wrote, “If destiny favours you, you will meet a human like Sai garu in life. Someone who’s a child at heart, symbol of trust and a huge support. He’s my Bheem and I wish him nothing but happiness..:)”

If destiny favours you, you will meet a human like Sai garu in life. Someone who’s a child at heart, symbol of trust and a huge support. He’s my Bheem and I wish him nothing but happiness..:)#RRRYehDosti pic.twitter.com/vBJ61JUd6X — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 4, 2019

“Be slow to fall into friendship…but when thou art in..continue firm and constant” – Socrates … Perhaps no other quote defines our friendship better #RRRYehDosti pic.twitter.com/4ec9KyEFh3 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 4, 2019

Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback photo of herself with Mahesh Babu. She wrote a caption giving a glimpse of the kind of relationship the two share, “Friendships usually behin with small talk ending in long conversations… blossom when laughs are shared and memories are made…. it stays solid when you grow together as a family… that’s us for you!!!”

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar were among the few Bollywood celebrities who wished their fans on Friendship Day.

Varun wrote, “On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members.Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsir.”

Alia tweeted, “Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these.”

Akshay Kumar took a trip down the memory lane with Chhichhore’s trailer and wrote, “This one made me take a trip down memory lane…some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you.”

Do you remember the first time we met? Outside the classroom.. punished 😄 Since that day till date we have created some unforgettable memories leading to an undying bond @chebrol13 .. Cheers to 12 years of madness and a lifetime of rollercoasters.. #RRRYehDosti pic.twitter.com/4SxCIj9vks — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) August 4, 2019

Sophie Choudhary wrote, “#HappyFriendshipDay everyone! Trust me, we may think we have many friends but I hope you are fortunate enough to have even a couple of TRUE friends who will stand by you through thick n thin, tell it like it is & be your greatest strength when you least expect it!”