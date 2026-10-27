Alia Bhatt, Raha holiday in Goa with family as Ranbir Kapoor promotes Ramayana. See photo

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Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a multi-city tour to promote his highly-anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1. Meanwhile, his wife, actor Alia Bhatt is on a holiday with the entire Kapoor-Bhatt clan in Goa. A picture featuring Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and other family members has surfaced on social media.
A Reddit user shared the image, with the caption, “Alia & Raha spotted with family in Goa.” In the picture, Alia is seen wearing a light yellow tube dress, with her hand resting on the shoulder of three-year-old Raha, who is standing in front of her. Raha, whose face is concealed by a heart emoji, is dressed in an orange T-shirt, blue shorts and white sandals.
Their family members and friends, including Shaheen Bhatt and her fiancé Ishaan Mehra, Alia’s parents Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, are also seen smiling in the picture.
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Check out the photo here:
Alia & Raha spotted with family in Goa
by
u/BreadfruitCalm10 in
BollyBlindsNGossip
Noticing Ranbir Kapoor’s absence from the photo, fans took to the comments section of the post to point it out. “Where’s Ranbir??” a user asked. Another person wrote, “I want to see Raha’s face!!!!!” “Such a wholesome picx.. miss Ranbir thou,” a third comment read.
Ranbir Kapoor has been keeping busy with the promotions of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor recently visited in Hyderabad and Kolkata for Dussehra events, and also featured in the latest episode of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, alongside co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey. The makers have many pan-Indian and international promotional events scheduled in the coming days, including a special fan interaction in Delhi on October 31.
Ranbir’s Ramayana is set to hit theatres on November 5.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF’s spy-action thriller Alpha. The actor will next feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama will release on January 21, 2027.