Alia Bhatt, Raha holiday in Goa with family as Ranbir Kapoor promotes Ramayana. See photo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a multi-city tour to promote his highly-anticipated film Ramayana: Part 1. Meanwhile, his wife, actor Alia Bhatt is on a holiday with the entire Kapoor-Bhatt clan in Goa. A picture featuring Alia, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and other family members has surfaced on social media.

A Reddit user shared the image, with the caption, “Alia & Raha spotted with family in Goa.” In the picture, Alia is seen wearing a light yellow tube dress, with her hand resting on the shoulder of three-year-old Raha, who is standing in front of her. Raha, whose face is concealed by a heart emoji, is dressed in an orange T-shirt, blue shorts and white sandals.