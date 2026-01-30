After Jigra’s failure, Alia Bhatt returns as producer; announces romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy. Watch

Alia Bhatt has announced another film as a producer, titled Don't Be Shy, a romantic coming-of-age comedy set to premiere on Prime Video soon

After the box office debacle of 2024 film Jigra, which Alia Bhatt co-produced under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, the actor has now announced another project as a producer. This time, however, the film will be a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Titled Don’t Be Shy, the film was unveiled on Friday morning, following a quirky, tongue-in-cheek announcement video that Alia shared on Instagram. The video also features her sister and co-partner in the production house, Shaheen Bhatt.

The more-than-two-minute-long clip opens with Alia Bhatt stressing over a call as she is informed that the actor of their film has gone missing. As she hurls abuses into the phone in frustration, she notices a camera following her, quickly becomes civil, and invites the camera into the room. From the camera, a voice asks Alia, “What’s the secret to good producing?” Alia promptly replies, “Listening,” as she ignores her phone ringing continuously. She eventually picks it up, only to be told that a turtle has eaten the film’s script. Shaheen then enters the frame, reminding Alia that she had already warned her about the dangers of going ahead with a turtle.

The clip takes a humorous turn as Alia and Shaheen struggle to find a good script as producers, being constantly pitched only action and revenge stories. When asked why she chose Don’t Be Shy as her next venture, Alia says, “Iss kahaani mein sab kuch hai. Romance hai. Heartbreak hai. Gaane bhi hai. Girls bhi hai, boys bhi hai, teachers aur ek turtle bhi!” Shaheen interjects, “It’s a story you grow up with.” The duo then reveal Shy’s final look sketch, feeling something was missing. They add a bow to complete the look, with Alia declaring, “Now, that’s Shy.”

According to the press release, Don’t Be Shy is a coming-of-age romantic comedy that follows the story of Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old girl who thinks she has everything figured out, until her carefully planned life takes an unpredictable turn, and things begin to spiral out of her control. The film is written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and will premiere on Prime Video soon.

Alia Bhatt debuted as a producer with the revenge-comedy Darlings on Netflix, which received massive critical acclaim, and later produced another critically acclaimed show, Poacher, for Prime Video. However, her production house suffered a setback with the 2024 theatrical release of the actioner Jigra.

