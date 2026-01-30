After Jigra’s failure, Alia Bhatt returns as producer; announces romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy. Watch

After the box office debacle of 2024 film Jigra, which Alia Bhatt co-produced under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, the actor has now announced another project as a producer. This time, however, the film will be a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video. Titled Don’t Be Shy, the film was unveiled on Friday morning, following a quirky, tongue-in-cheek announcement video that Alia shared on Instagram. The video also features her sister and co-partner in the production house, Shaheen Bhatt.

The more-than-two-minute-long clip opens with Alia Bhatt stressing over a call as she is informed that the actor of their film has gone missing. As she hurls abuses into the phone in frustration, she notices a camera following her, quickly becomes civil, and invites the camera into the room. From the camera, a voice asks Alia, “What’s the secret to good producing?” Alia promptly replies, “Listening,” as she ignores her phone ringing continuously. She eventually picks it up, only to be told that a turtle has eaten the film’s script. Shaheen then enters the frame, reminding Alia that she had already warned her about the dangers of going ahead with a turtle.