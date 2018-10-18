After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt roams around New York with Priyanka Chopra

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra share a close bond.

Alia Bhatt is in New York. After completing the Kargil schedule of Karan Johar’s Kalank, the young star took some time off from work and flew to New York to be with her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is there in the city for Rishi Kapoor’s treatment. We already saw photos of the rumoured couple from their shopping outing. After chilling with Ranbir, it seems Alia went to meet her friend and colleague, Priyanka Chopra.

Many photos of the two beauties from the streets of New York have surfaced on social media. Both Priyanka and Alia look chic in the pictures as they went out together. However, fans of Alia and Ranbir are missing the Sanju actor in the photos. Many comments on the photos are from fans asking about Ranbir’s whereabouts. Alia and Ranbir are rumoured to be dating. Ranbir has mentioned his fondness for his Brahmastra co-actor Alia in earlier interviews.

See photos of Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra from New York

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra snapped in New York. (Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as she stepped out in the New York City.

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in New York.



Alia and Priyanka share a close bond. Alia was among the few Bollywood celebrities who attended Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ roka ceremony in August this year. Though the two haven’t shared the screen pace yet, still the camaraderie the two share offscreen is impressive.

Also read | Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor in New York

Priyanka has been in the news for quite some time now. Her fans, both in India and across the borders, are excited to know about her wedding details. The latest buzz around her marriage is that the actor will be tying the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur. It will be a three-day affair starting from November 30.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd