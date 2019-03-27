Have you seen these videos of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez?

From Alia Bhatt’s clip recounting her ‘WONDERFUL journey so far’ to Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner’s dance moves on Kareena Kapoor’s song “Tareefan”, scroll to see all the videos shared by our stars on their social media handles.

Advertising

Alia Bhatt shared the video and wrote, “Its been a WONDERFUL journey so far.. But but it’s justtttt the beginning 😇💃.. 30M ❤️.”

“When Bollywood music kicks in.. #tareefan #kareenakapoor @sonamkapoor @badboyshah ❤️ @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet,” Priyanka Chopra wrote sharing the clip.

Priyanka Chopra also shared this teaser video and wrote, “TOMORROW. #JustOneThing @dvf @simonebiles @awkwafina.”

Advertising

Maniesh Paul shared a fun video of himself and Jacqueline Fernandez. He wrote, “Hahahahaha and thats how we do it!!! @jacquelinef143 jacckkuuuuu hahahhahaha this was fun!!!another game soon??dnt forget to swipe and see the final shot!!!!🤣🤣 #mp #jacquelinefernandez #game #fun #crazy #mad #cheater #winner.”

Sharing the teaser of his upcoming web series, Arbaaz Khan wrote, “Let the madness of revenge consume you. Here’s the teaser of #Poison, premiering 19th April, only on #ZEE5.”

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Radhika Madan shared this clip with the caption, “Really grateful to everyone who helped me become Supri. A journey that taught me so many things.❤️ @prateekparma @bikash_mma @ericjacobus @hapkiden @vasanbala.”

Ekta Kapoor shared this clip of Laksshya Kapoor and wrote, “Cutest fireman 🚒 Ooh Lala our first spring break is here …..#fireman #notwothoutahelmet #firestation #mattelplaytowndubai credit: @tusshark89.”