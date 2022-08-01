scorecardresearch
Monday, August 01, 2022

Alia Bhatt reveals shooting for Heart Of Stone was a challenge amid her pregnancy: ‘There were so many layers for me to deal with’

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, recalls how the Heart Of Stone team took care of her in London.

August 1, 2022 11:43:20 am
alia bhattAlia Bhatt is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Darlings' (Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly steamrolling her way through 2022.  After her film Gangubai Kathiawadi became a box office success, the actor’s RRR created history at ticket counters and crossed Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. But she’s far from done with 2022, as she still has her Netflix film Darlings and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra up for release. Apart from this, she is also busy with her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Talking to Variety about her Hollywood experience, Alia, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.” She added that the team took good care of her, especially when she felt homesick while shooting in London.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’

Speaking about working with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan she said, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper. I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Netflix’s Darlings will release on August 5. The dark comedy, starring Shefali Shah, sees Alia as a domestic abuse victim, who manages to take matters into her own hands. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen, with screenplay by Reen, Parveez Sheikh and Vijay Maurya. Brahmastra Part One, a fantastical film with mythological elements, which stars her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor will release on September 9.

Alia Bhatt is the chief guest at Express Adda on Monday.

