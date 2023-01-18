Alia Bhatt says she ‘relates’ with women who want to lose weight immediately after delivery: ‘But I won’t torture myself’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been talking of body positivity a lot lately, after giving birth to her and actor Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia said that she wants everyone to eat healthy, but also take a moment out of their busy lives to appreciate their own bodies.

The actor spoke candidly about the pressure to remain fit, more so after giving birth. Speaking with Bombay Times, the actor said that women often want to lose weight immediately post delivery, and that she could ‘relate’ with that sentiment.

Adding that women should be appreciative of their bodies and what it is able to do for them in the long haul, Alia mentioned how she is a big foodie, but since she works in a visual medium, she cannot afford to let herself go. The actor, however, said that she has allowed herself to be a bit on the ‘chubbier’ side now and again, since it is only natural for our bodies to undergo that journey. And instead of beating herself up about it, Alia wants to celebrate her body in all its glory: “I am going to celebrate it. I won’t torture myself,” the actor concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the Ayan Mukerji fantasy-drama Brahmastra, which saw her opposite her real-life partner Ranbir. The film was received decently at the box office. Besides Brahmastra, Alia saw three other releases last year, including a cameo in RRR — Netflix film Darlings and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted with baby Raha for the first time together. See photos

Alia Bhatt is now looking forward to the release of the Karan Johar feature Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will reunite her with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. Besides the two lead stars, the movie will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release sometime in April.