Saturday, July 09, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s photos from the set of Heart of Stone go viral, fans are loving her ‘pregnancy glow’

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone and unseen photos from the sets have emerged online.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 8:51:19 pm
alia bhattAlia Bhatt recently wrapped her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt’s unseen photos from the sets of Heart Of Stone in Portugal surfaced on the internet on Saturday. On Friday, Alia announced that she was done with the shoot of the film by posting a photo with her co-star Gal Gadot.

In the pictures, Alia can be seen shooting in a desert wearing a khaki outfit. In one of the photos, she is pointing a gun at the Wonder Woman star.

Fans shared many compliments for the actor. One tweet read, “the glow the pregnancy has on her, it’s too cute she already has chubby cheeks 😍” Another tweet read, “HER BABY BUMP GUYS 😭🥺❤ HOW HARDWORKING THIS GIRL IS!!” “Pregnant Alia working hard and doing actions scenes in a very sunny Portugal 🤌🔥 we proudly stan a queen like her,” read another tweet.

Alia shared a photo with Gal on Friday and wrote in the caption, “Heart of Stone – you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now .. I’m coming home babyyyyyy ❤️💃”

To this, Gal had replied, “We miss you already ❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Jamie then took to the comments section and wrote, “@aliaabhatt !!! Sorry I wasn’t there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with 👶! And see you for promotion! 💚”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor in the hospital. She captioned it, “Our baby … coming soon.”

Alia’s upcoming releases include her maiden home production Darlings. She will also be seen with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in her kitty.

