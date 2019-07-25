Alia Bhatt is making the most of her time in Ooty

Alia Bhatt is in Ooty to shoot for her upcoming film Sadak 2 but since the film is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, it has turned into a vacation for the family. Alia has been sharing photos from the hill station.

Alia shared two photos as she played on a swing. She wrote in the caption, “don’t forget to play”. The actor had earlier shared a photo with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Pooja Bhatt, who starred in the original film, is also working in the sequel. Pooja has also shared a few photos from Ooty.

As the film’s shooting began, Alia had shared a note on Instagram that read, “Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that’s my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here’s to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!!”

This year, Alia Bhatt has appeared in Dharma Productions’ Kalank, which did not work as well as expected. Apart from Sadak 2, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra, Inshallah, RRR and Takht.

For Mahesh Bhatt, this is his return to direction after 20 years. Bhatt is known for films like Saaransh, Arth, Naam, Aashiqui and Sir among more.

Apart from Alia and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Makarand Deshpande. The film is scheduled to release in July 2020.