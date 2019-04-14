Alia Bhatt on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan: They are magical together

Alia Bhatt has her bag full with unusual and interesting projects. This year, the actor announced that she will be a part of two big films — RRR by Baahubali fame director SS Rajamouli and Inshaallah, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film starring Salman Khan.

Ever since the announcement of the SLB project, people have been talking about the unusual pairing of Alia and Salman Khan. Recently, in an interview with Mid-day, the actor opened up on the subject.

“Bhansali is a visionary. People are too quick to judge. There is a plan in place and a reason behind the [unusual] casting. I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination [working with Khan and Bhansali] is possible. It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it,” Alia told Mid-day.

At present, Alia is busy promoting the Abhishek Varman directorial Kalank in which she features alongside Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

The 26-year-old has worked with Varun in several films. She said having Varun on Kalank was extremely comforting for her because her character and the film were difficult to work upon.

“Abhishek and Varun are my best friends. Varun makes me feel comfortable at work and that’s essential because this is a difficult film. There is moral support when work gets overwhelming. I was shooting Brahmastra and Kalank simultaneously, some days were just impossible to get by. It’s not easy to live up to Abhishek’s vision. Roop, my character, is a millennial living in the 40s. Her thought process may be evolved, but she is always graceful in her demeanour. We deliberately kept Roop imperfect. I like that because as an actor it’s a challenge to bring out the vulnerabilities of a character. Being perfect all the time is boring and a burden. The climax of the film was draining,” the actor said.

The Karan Johar production venture is all set to hit the screens on April 17.