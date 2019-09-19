I’m going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon: Alia Bhatt

Reacting to Inshallah not coming through, actor Alia Bhatt says she is certain she will get to collaborate with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali “very soon”. Alia was supposed to star alongside superstar Salman Khan in Inshallah, to be directed by Bhansali. It was touted as a love story and was supposed to release Eid 2020.

A day before the shoot, however, Salman tweeted that the film was not happening. A source close to the filmmaker cited “constant interference in his artistic vision” as the reason for the fallout between him and Salman. The duo has worked together on films like Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

At the green carpet of 20th IIFA Awards, last evening, when Alia was asked about her feelings regarding Inshallah not happening, the actor said, “I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well. I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control. They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans! Plans never really go ‘as per plan’ but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon.”