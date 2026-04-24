Alia Bhatt on why she’s ‘betting’ on YRF’s Alpha after Jigra’s box office slump: ‘It hasn’t worked historically’

Alia Bhatt’s 2024 action-thriller Jigra underperformed at the box office, despite high expectations. Even the makers described it as a ‘disappointing’ yet ‘proud’ project. In the past, many other actresses have carried films on their shoulders, including, her own film Raazi (2018), Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, Vidya Balan starrer Kahani, and many more. However, in a recent interview, Alia claimed that none of the films from this genre have been accepted in the past. She also opened up about ‘betting’ on her next film Alpha, which is the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe.

During a chat with Femina, she was asked about calling her upcoming action-thriller film Alpha a ‘risk’ earlier and giving a nod to the project. “I think what made me say ‘yes’ was, number one, it’s a genre that I’m betting on, and one that has not been accepted in the past, in India at least. So, I wanted to understand: why has it not been accepted wholeheartedly in the past?” she said.