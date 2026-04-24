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Alia Bhatt on why she’s ‘betting’ on YRF’s Alpha after Jigra’s box office slump: ‘It hasn’t worked historically’
Actor Alia Bhatt recently opened up about her upcoming film Alpha, which is the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe.
Alia Bhatt’s 2024 action-thriller Jigra underperformed at the box office, despite high expectations. Even the makers described it as a ‘disappointing’ yet ‘proud’ project. In the past, many other actresses have carried films on their shoulders, including, her own film Raazi (2018), Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani, Vidya Balan starrer Kahani, and many more. However, in a recent interview, Alia claimed that none of the films from this genre have been accepted in the past. She also opened up about ‘betting’ on her next film Alpha, which is the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe.
During a chat with Femina, she was asked about calling her upcoming action-thriller film Alpha a ‘risk’ earlier and giving a nod to the project. “I think what made me say ‘yes’ was, number one, it’s a genre that I’m betting on, and one that has not been accepted in the past, in India at least. So, I wanted to understand: why has it not been accepted wholeheartedly in the past?” she said.
The actor added, “There have been female action characters within films driven by men, but there’s never been a story that was told where the protagonist is a female character, and where the storytelling is engaging you to the point where it doesn’t matter what the gender is.”
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Alia further mentioned how female-led films in the action-thriller genre have not worked that well in the past. “I could be completely wrong, but I believe, deep in my heart, that if the story is powerful and if the story connects, it doesn’t matter who’s leading it, or whether the protagonist is male or female. There have been female-led successful films, but in this particular genre? It’s historically not fully worked,” she reflected.
The second reason to sign YRF’s Alpha was its fresh and brilliant story. “And number two, I really liked the story! I thought it was new. It’s something that I hadn’t done as an actor before and I had not seen in recent years. Actually, it’s not just me, it’s Sharvari as well! Two women. Even that was exciting to me. I found a really good vibe with Sharvari. I also wanted to have fun at the movies,” she said.
“Alpha is actually a popcorn entertainment, fun film. Very sort of specific genre with storytelling at the heart of it. Once the unit is out and, hopefully, the world opens up, you will see a lot of that, there’s something to explore here with women and this genre,” the actor concluded.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It is set to hit the theatres on July 10, this year. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.
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