Alia Bhatt agrees stars’ salaries should be ‘reassessed’ after flops, notes some actors ‘give their money back’ after film fails

August 1, 2022 9:26:19 pm
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in a conversation with Express Adda on Monday spoke about her career and film choices. During the hour-long chat, the actor was also asked about stardom, especially in the context of what is happening in the Hindi film industry right now. Several major Hindi films have failed to perform at the box office this year, leaving the bankability of their stars in question.
Speaking about the definition of a star in the modern context, Alia said, “What makes a star? It’s the love, but there is also a certain kind of star who will bring in the money at the box office. But that cannot happen now without content, ultimately it’s the power of the content that is pulling the audience to cinemas. Of course, there is a certain larger-than-life experience on the big screen which you cannot replace, but the depth of good content standing the test of time is something people should go for, and do go for. So, the stardom comes from the content you give to the people.”
Alia also spoke about how much a star earns if their film fails or underperforms at the box office. “I agree that stars’ salaries should be balanced out against the budget of the film. But then, I am no one to tell anyone what they should charge, kyunki main toh choti hun,” the actor said, adding that there are many examples of actors refusing pending fees (or returning money) after learning that their movies have performed poorly. “If you ask me if some reassessing in general needs to happen, I’m sure all the producers are thinking that way… Even a star is thinking that way.”
Meanwhile, Alia’s husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who recently made a comeback to the movies after a four-year hiatus with Shamshera, was not able to meet the audience’s expectations. The film ultimately failed at the box office. While Ranbir’s efforts were appreciated, the narrative failed to connect with the audiences.
Subscriber Only Stories
Alia Bhatt is currently looking forward to the release of her Netflix feature Darlings, which also marks her debut as a producer. Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine is co-producing the movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Darlings will release on Netflix on August 5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
Latest News
‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign: Host of activities planned in Delhi by civic agencies
Two more suspected case of monkeypox in Delhi, no history of recent travel
Frugal diet, son of a zari worker, Indian Army hawaldar: the makings of CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli
No question of India getting into recession: Nirmala Sitharaman’s top quotes in LS
Karnataka engineering admission put off as CET repeaters protest ‘unfair’ ranks
Explained: How Iraq’s competing Shia groups are pushing it towards a new conflict
The hero without a halo, Chennai’s ‘namma paiyyan’ (our boy) Praggnanandhaa has the fans on a string
Celebrating 75 years of India’s independence with the now-forgotten 35 mm cinema
Governor apologises for comments on Marathi
Dia Mirza shares heartbreaking news of ‘niece’ Tanya Kakde’s death in a car accident: ‘May you find peace and love wherever you are…’
Beyoncé celebrates album release in a silver gown with a thigh-high slit; see picture
IND vs WI 2nd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India take on Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies at St Kitts