Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan beating Brahmastra box office record: ‘Every movie should break every film’s records’

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan spoke about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan at the launch of 2023 Zee Cine Awards.

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Photo: instagram/ Alia Bhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on Tuesday were all praises for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, calling it one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema. The actors spoke about Pathaan at the launch of Zee Cine Awards, where they will also take the stage to perform.

The last two years have been difficult for Bollywood with calls for boycott affecting box office numbers. However, both Alia and Varun had a fabulous 2022 with the former giving hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra while Varun had Bhediya and JugJugg Jeeyo.

With Pathaan now been breaking all box office records, indianexpress.com asked Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan if this is the answer to all the negativity. With a broad smile, Alia replied, “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us. We are just grateful to be working, and living our dreams on a daily basis. We also believe we belong to our audience and they can say whatever as long as we are entertaining them. They can say anything they want but we will continue to do well.”

Commenting on Pathaan’s success, Alia said that she’s ‘very very happy’. “A film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. These are moment when you are just grateful and pray that yeh hota jaye and hota rahe.”

Varun pitched in, “Not just grateful, it is also inspirational for all of us.”

As we reminded her that Pathaan has beaten Brahmastra’s box office records, Alia Bhatt smiled to say that she’s very happy. “I think every movie should break every film’s records. I am very happy with that.”

Another reporter touched upon the ‘Bollywood Boycott’ trend on social media, and asked if it really affects film business. Varun Dhawan replied that he doesn’t want to give any importance to them. “Main kuch bolna nahi chahta. Films acchi chal rahi hai, why should we discuss it. The collection is speaking of the reach of Indian cinema, Hindi cinema. Some of the biggest stars like Shah Rukh sir, Salman bhai, Deepika and John, all of them coming together. What else do they want?” he replied.

Alia Bhatt echoed his thoughts, adding that it’s all about love at the moment. Enacting Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark pose, she said, “Pyaar ka mahaul hai…pyaar mein raho na..bahein phailao aur pyaar karo.”

Pathaan has already crossed the Rs 590 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 19:37 IST
