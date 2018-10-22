Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor is a chiller boyfriend

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dating rumours have been doing rounds for several months now. But the truth is out now, thanks to Karan Johar.

Alia graced the premiere episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 with Deepika Padukone. The Raazi actor took the opportunity to spill the beans on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

When Karan made it official

While Alia kept ignoring the relationship question, Karan took it upon himself to announce that she is officially in a relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir.

Alia is comfortable about Ranbir-Deepika’s past

Referring to a party organised by Karan Johar where Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were under one roof, Karan asked Alia and Deepika if there was an uncomfortable moment.

Talking about her equation with Ranbir, Deepika said, “I am not someone who holds on to bad feelings and negativity. I think it only gets better. I could not have asked for anything more. The relationship we share today is what I value the most.”

When Karan questioned Alia, she replied, “I am exactly like this. I don’t hold on to things and there is nothing to feel awkward about (referring to Deepika and Ranbir’s past). It is what it is. They all are very happy, at peace and content.”

Alia’s ‘inauguration of emotion’ moment

Karan Johar also spoke about the first photo of Alia and Ranbir which went viral. This photo was taken at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding where Alia and Ranbir posed together for the first time. Karan titled Alia’s photo as “inauguration of your emotion.”

Alia reveals her relationship has the parents’ approval

Karan showed another photo of Alia and Ranbir where the two are posing with Soni Razdan and Neetu Singh. When Karan says “hand of the mother on a relationship is very crucial”, Alia agrees to it without saying much.

When Alia corrected Karan Johar

When Karan showed Alia’s photo claiming that she was wearing Ranbir’s t-shirt, Alia denies and explains that it was for an advertisement she was shooting. Soon, she says 8 is her special number as well. Karan questions how 8 is her favorite number when her birthday is on 15th and Ranbir’s on 26th, to which Alia shot back at him saying that Ranbir’s birthday is on 28th.

This photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was taken at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding. (Photo credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt will soon complete a year with Ranbir!

While discussing relationships, Karan told Alia, “Yours been touching a year or less than a year…”

Ranbir has given a nickname to Alia

Alia revealed Ranbir has a nickname for her but she did not say it out loud. In fact, she whispered it in Deepika’s ears whose reaction left the audience wondering.

Ranbir Kapoor is on social media

Alia revealed Ranbir Kapoor is on social media but with someone else’s name.

Alia chooses Ranbir over cats

Alia chose Ranbir over her cats to spend a lazy evening with, saying she has already spent years with her cats. In the rapid fire round, Alia remarked Ranbir has dreamy eyes. She said, “I love his eyes.”

Alia says Ranbir is a chiller boyfriend

During the rapid-fire, Alia said while Ayan is high maintenance boyfriend, Ranbir is a total chiller and Ranveer is quite an emo boyfriend.

