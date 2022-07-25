Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh being trolled for racy photoshoot: ‘We should only give him love’

July 25, 2022 2:07:24 pm
Ranveer Singh recently left fans quite surprised after he posed nude for an international magazine. While many colleagues took the opportunity to call him ‘brave’, the actor has also been trolled for the pictures. His Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt has now come out in support of him and shared that he only deserves love.
At the trailer launch of her debut production venture Darlings, in which she also plays the lead role, Alia was quizzed about the backlash that Ranveer Singh has been garnering for the photoshoot. The actor said that she cannot tolerate any negativity about her ‘favourite co-star’.
“I don’t like anything negative said about my favorite co-star Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (So I cannot tolerate this question). I love him. He’s our favourite and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love,” Alia Bhatt said.
In the photoshoot for Paper magazine, Ranveer Singh paid homage to Burt Reynolds’ iconic 1972 shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine. The magazine dubbed Ranveer “the last Bollywood superstar”.
From Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, to Masaba Gupta, Aparshakti Khurana, Richa Chadha and Dia Mirza, several celebrities have reacted to Ranveer’s photoshoot on Instagram.
Priyanka Chopra commented on Ranveer’s post, “Major🔥.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “What is this hotness 🔥🔥🔥. Matlab kya ?? Khamkhah ka Pressure.” Designer-actor Masaba Gupta declared it the ‘best cover shot this country has seen’ and praised the actor for his risk-taking abilities.
