scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘twins’ comment: ‘Oh god, apne hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di…’

Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted when she was asked about husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'twins' comment.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 5:07:59 pm
alia bhatt and ranbir kapoorAlia Bhatt has reacted to the rumour she's having twins. (Photo: Alia/Instagram)

Actor Alia Bhatt recently said that she was just as startled by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘twin comment’ as anybody. The rumour that Ranbir and Alia might be having twins started doing the rounds after the Shamshera star spoke about it in an interview.

During a two truths and one lie game with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor shared three statements, one of which was a lie. The statement that drew the most attention was Ranbir saying that he’s expecting twins with Alia. Later, Ranbir had clarified that it was all a part of a joke, and now, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alia Bhatt has cleared the air on the subject. She said that the couple is having only one baby. Alia Bhatt had announced her pregnancy via social media last month by sharing an adorable post which featured a family of lions.

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor calls Brahmastra ‘deeply rooted in Indian culture’, says he had ‘the opportunity to create our own Marvel’

“Oh god, f**k, pardon my French. Singular. Ranbir was doing some joke on some reel and apne hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di (He shot himself in the foot). Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly, we don’t have enough things making headlines in the country). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir… Mujhe bhi baad me pata chala (even I learnt about this later),” Alia said.

Ranbir and Alia will be soon seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie will release in cinemas in September. Meanwhile, Alia is looking forward to the release of her maiden production venture, Darlings, while Ranbir is busy shooting Animal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

Why is Ganga polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore: Varun Gandhi

Why is Ganga polluted despite spending Rs 11,000 crore: Varun Gandhi

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

‘My mistake was to blindly trust people’: Uddhav Thackeray

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, 10 celebrity photos
Disha Patani, Shilpa Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement