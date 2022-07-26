Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘twins’ comment: ‘Oh god, apne hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di…’

Actor Alia Bhatt recently said that she was just as startled by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘twin comment’ as anybody. The rumour that Ranbir and Alia might be having twins started doing the rounds after the Shamshera star spoke about it in an interview.

During a two truths and one lie game with Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor shared three statements, one of which was a lie. The statement that drew the most attention was Ranbir saying that he’s expecting twins with Alia. Later, Ranbir had clarified that it was all a part of a joke, and now, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alia Bhatt has cleared the air on the subject. She said that the couple is having only one baby. Alia Bhatt had announced her pregnancy via social media last month by sharing an adorable post which featured a family of lions.

“Oh god, f**k, pardon my French. Singular. Ranbir was doing some joke on some reel and apne hi paer pe unhone kulhadi maar di (He shot himself in the foot). Clearly humare paas dearth of info aur news hai toh yeh bhi ek news item ban gaya hai (Clearly, we don’t have enough things making headlines in the country). The world should pray for health, happiness and goodness for me and Ranbir… Mujhe bhi baad me pata chala (even I learnt about this later),” Alia said.

Ranbir and Alia will be soon seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie will release in cinemas in September. Meanwhile, Alia is looking forward to the release of her maiden production venture, Darlings, while Ranbir is busy shooting Animal.