Alia Bhatt on north-south debate: ‘All south films have not worked, similarly some Hindi films have done well too’

Hindi cinema has been under the radar since the beginning of the year. There has been a North vs South debate as some regional films are performing better at the ticket counters in comparison to mainstream Hindi films. Actor-producer Alia Bhatt joined in on the debate and shared that this has been a ‘tough year’ for Indian cinema overall. Alia was a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR and was also the leading star of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

While talking to Executive Director of The Indian Express, Anant Goenka, and The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta during the Express Adda on Monday, Alia said, “It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”

Alia opined that good content will always be appreciated. “A good film will always do well,” she said while adding that times are tough for cinema because the film industry is recovering from the losses incurred during the pandemic. She also informed that a lot of introspection is happening among the people involved in the film business.

“The lens today is hard on cinema in general because we are coming post-pandemic. The theaters were shut for almost two years, so there is sort of assessment, ‘What are the films that are going to work in the theaters?’, ‘What are the films which are working in general?’. Good content will always do well, but now we are re-assessing what are the films that we are going to put into a theatre, what are the films that will release directly on an OTT platform, and what is the general consumer habit? So, we are just understanding that. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening,” Alia asserted.

In strong words, Alia ascertained that nobody in the film industry is sitting idle and not doing anything about the current situation. “Nobody is just sitting, eating popcorn and saying, ‘Jo hona hai hone do’. Everybody cares. If you ask anyone, who is into the movie business, we are literally just talking movies, that’s all we talk about,” she said.

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her debut production, Darlings. Alia’s production house Eternal Sunshine is co-producing the movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, will start streaming on Netflix on August 5.