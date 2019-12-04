Alia Bhatt on long shooting schedule of Brahmastra: Good things take time

Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Ayan Mukerji’s epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said that’s because it’s a “different” kind of project.

Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It features Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan among others. The movie was earlier supposed to release this year but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Alia Bhatt told reporters, “That’s because it’s a really different kind of a film. So good things take time.”

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features south star Nagarjuna and actor Mouni Roy.

The movie will see Ranbir Kapoor playing a character with special powers.

