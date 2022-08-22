Alia Bhatt on live-in relationships: ‘If you can, why not? I think it’s great’

Alia Bhatt is riding a wave of success. After dominating the box office with her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor is being appreciated for her latest role as Badrunissa in Netflix movie Darlings. In a recent chat, the Bollywood star opened up about her personal life and decisions.

Speaking about the concept of live-in relationships, Alia told Filmfare, “If you can, why not? I think it’s great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like ‘shaadi karni hai (we want to get married)’. To each his own.”

“We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn’t stop. So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we’ll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only,” the actor added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The two had tied the knot in April this year in Mumbai.