Alia on Kangana slamming her for being apolitical: I respect her for speaking so candidly

Kangana Ranaut had recently called Alia Bhatt “irresponsible” for her apolitical stand on national and political issues. The Kalank actor on Wednesday night finally reacted to Kangana’s statement.

Alia responded by stating that she has an opinion, but she would like to keep it to herself. The actor also mentioned that she respects Kangana for “speaking so well”.

Alia Bhatt said, “I definitely don’t have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does. I really do respect her for that. And, maybe, in a way, she is right. Sometimes we do hold back. My dad also says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion, but I’ll keep it to myself. But, kudos to her as she genuinely speaks really well.”

Alia was also asked about her production house. She said, “Well, I have opened my company and hopefully with that company, I shall produce films. Honestly, I am somebody who loves being an actor. I love acting, but in life, I want to do so much more. I want to produce films. I won’t ever direct though. I want to work on social causes. I can do so much more with my life. This is just a beginning.”

Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Brahmastra. The duo, along with director Ayan Mukerji, launched the film’s logo at the Kumbh Mela on Tuesday. Talking about her experience, Alia said, “It was unbelievable. It was so beautiful, pure, spiritual and emotional. It was a fantastic experience seeing our logo touch the sky. We are very excited about the film. Hopefully, everybody will like the movie too.”

She also shared her excitement over her next film, Kalank. The actor said, “Now the journey of Kalank is starting too. It is just too much in store this week for all of us. Kalank is an unbelievable journey. It is an honour to be a part of such a great cast. The film’s director Abhishek Varman is a very dear friend, and we all have put in a lot of hard work for this one.”