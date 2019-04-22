Alia Bhatt on Kalank: When the audience does not accept the film, it should not do well

Alia Bhatt won the Best Female Actor award at the Critics Choice Film Awards held on Sunday. After receiving the award for her performance in Raazi, Alia expressed gratitude towards film critics. She said, “It always feels nice when you receive love from critics because I read all the reviews.”

Alia also spoke about how it feels when critics give negative reviews to her films. She said, “We are in a creative industry, and everybody tries to put their best foot forward. In whatever we do, we give our best. At times, it turns out good, and at times, it doesn’t. And that’s when we learn, pick up the pieces and move on. It is not always sunshine. At times, it rains too. It is a learning experience for everybody.”

Alia Bhatt’s latest film Kalank wasn’t received well by critics and the audience alike. Talking about Kalank, the 26-year-old actor said, “Janta ki adalat sabse badi adalat hoti ha (audience verdict is supreme). And when the audience does not accept the film, it should not do well. That’s just the way it is. We just have to accept that fact and move on. We try not to disappoint them the next time.”

Alia Bhatt also took the moral high ground in her verbal spat with Kangana Ranaut, who has been slamming the actor and her family on various platforms. She said, “If I am like this, then my family is ten times more mature and stronger than I am. I don’t want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people say or don’t say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet. That’s my stand.”