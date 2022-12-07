Alia Bhatt on how life has changed after birth of daughter Raha: ‘My heart is a bit more open than it was before’

Alia Bhatt, who has had a blockbuster year at the movies and a fairy tale 2022 personally, says motherhood has changed her a lot. The actor, who got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and welcomed her first chold in November, says it’s too soon for her to point out if this change will be reflected in her film choices but she is excited to see how her “journey pans out.”

In an interview to Variety, Alia opened up about motherhood and said, “Motherhood has changed me so much in the span of — I mean, it’s, as I give this interview, it’s barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don’t know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that.

“But it’s changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don’t know what change that is going to bring about. But we’ll see. I’m excited to see how that journey pans out,” she added.

In 2022, Alia starred in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva with Ranbir, Netflix release Darlings and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi– which is now amidst campaigns for both the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

The actor said it was her dream to work with Bhansali ever since she was a little girl. She had met the filmmaker when she was nine years old, to audition for his acclaimed Black.

Alia said Gangubai’s story “really scared” her at first. She was overwhelmed with the magnitude of the character, what she did and what the actor would then be required to do. Alia said she was “very scared” and almost did not believe she’d be able to “really pull it off.”

“I thought I was too young. But he believed it and then I had no business not believing it. It was just the doubt that I had with myself because of how different this part was from me.

“I always knew I was going to work with Sir [Bhansali] — there was no way in hell that I would land up saying ‘No, I can’t do this.’ It was just a matter of convincing myself that I can do it. And then it just was all taken away by the sheer desire of like, “’Listen, this is the biggest opportunity that you’ve waited for for such a long time.'”

In the interview, Alia said when she says yes to a role, she is seeking an experience that she can lose herself in. “And I’ll be very honest, it’s doesn’t happen all the time. Gangubai, is that one special really, once in a blue moon kind of experience.

“And I keep saying this to Sir that I feel like he’s totally spoiled me, it’s gonna be very difficult for me to up this experience. But I don’t think of it too seriously. I just want to lose myself to a certain world, not just a character I like. I like going for worlds, every character, every aspect of that film. And that experience should be just a little sweet bubble-ish world, which I just get lost in,” she added.

Alia will be next seen in filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and appear in Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot’s Netflix film Heart of Stone, which she had shot while pregnant with Raha.