Alia Bhatt: Gully Boy is raw

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Alia plays Sakeena, a student in the film and from what can be seen in the trailer, she plays the love interest of Ranveer Singh’s character.

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy on Wednesday, Alia shared that the film was one of her best experiences. She said, “I think it has been one of my best experiences. Working with Zoya and Excel, they are such a fantastic team. They are so on point with everything. The film is so raw, it comes from the stomach to the heart. It was a crazy way.”

Alia Bhatt did not divulge many details about her character but she sure gave some hints. “For the first time, I have cried less on screen. When you watch the film, you will see me. I can’t speak much about my character. But I say ‘dhoptaungi’, if you know what it means. I play a student in this film.”

Alia has also been working on the Aya Mukerji directorial Brahmastra where she stars alongside her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about working with the two talented actors, Alia said, “Both of them are great actors and people to work with. The only difference is that I am doing Brahmastra with Ranbir and doing Gully boy with Ranveer.”

Apart from Gully Boy and Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Kalank and Takht. Kalank and Brahmastra will release later this year.

Gully Boy releases on February 14.