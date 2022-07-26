Alia Bhatt on Gauri Khan’s reaction to Darlings: ‘Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s…’

Alia Bhatt is turning a producer with her upcoming Netflix feature, Darlings. The actor is starring in it as well, along with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has co-produced the dark comedy. Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan and his reaction to the movie, Alia said that while SRK was happy with the final product, both of them were surprised and delighted that Shah Rukh’s wife, designer-producer Gauri Khan, also loved Darlings.

“We saw it in a larger group and the reaction was really amazing. I was very happy that Gauri (Khan) loved it, even though she’s a producer, I was most excited (with her response). Even Shah Rukh agreed, when she likes something it’s a big win,” Alia said while speaking with Bollywood Hungama.

Alia then went on to shower praise on Shah Rukh, and said that he’s extremely respectful of and sensitive regarding the women in his life, stating, “He’s extremely sensitive, and not in a patronising way. It comes very naturally to him; the women in his movies and the women in his life, the way he treats women in general… that’s why they all love him; girls, aunties, daadi, chachi, they all love him because of how sensitive he is. Shah Rukh really lifts you on a pedestal.”

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh had penned a sweet note for Alia Bhatt on Twitter. The actor had tweeted, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me… that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

Helmed by first-time director Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will premiere on Netflix on August 5.