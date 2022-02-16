Alia Bhatt on Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘The feminist in me was activated after this part’

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming big film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial features Alia in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams in Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura in the 1960s.

On the sidelines of the premiere of her film at the 72nd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, Alia engaged with international media about getting into the skin of her character and if she believes Gangubai Kathiawadi is an empowering story.

During an interview with Deadline, Alia spoke about playing a sex worker. According to her, Indian films have had actors playing such a part in the past and all that’s needed is for the character to get audience acceptance. “It’s not the most commercial subject, but there have been films made on this subject. I think if you give the audience a really good character, where they come from or who they are becomes secondary.”

Alia said there wasn’t any kind of reluctance to play Gangubai because “at the heart of this film are a lot of powerful social points. It’s an underdog story, a story of struggle. Wherever you come from, I think everyone can connect to a story of rising from struggle.”

Alia also revealed if the ‘empowering, feminist story’ of Gangubai Kathiawadi played a part in her signing on the dotted line. She told Deadline, “The feminist in me was even more activated after this part. I became more sensitive to the conversation of equality, which has been ongoing for a while, and will continue until there’s no need for it.”

Alia Bhatt is teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The costume drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to hit theatres on February 25.