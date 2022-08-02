Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically

August 2, 2022 5:29:41 pm
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix feature Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture with her company Eternal Sunshine. In a recent chat, the actor spoke about some of her films that may not have struck box office gold and what could have been the reason behind it. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Alia said she never wants to disappoint her audience, but sometimes things just don’t land the way one expects them to.
“Audience is king, if they have not connected then something is not right. On paper, sometimes it just seems alright and then the movie just doesn’t land, it doesn’t come together. And you can’t do anything about it. So you go back to day one, and think about, ‘okay what went wrong’. I am very academic as a person so I want to look at the things that went wrong, so maybe I don’t miss the red flags the next time. Even with a film like Kalank, it’s alright, it opened with Rs 20 crore so people came to see it, but they were so disappointed (with it). There was this anger because you build up an expectation and that makes me feel very responsible, as an actor. I don’t want to disappoint them. Their anger is also justified,” Alia said.
Recently, while speaking at Express Adda, the actor had mentioned how it is only fair that stars’ salaries should be reassessed once their movies don’t do expected business at the box office. But the actor also noted that there are a number of actors who don’t take their balance fee after realising that their films haven’t done well.
Alia Bhatt was last seen in the blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has Darlings, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone lined up next.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Karnataka bulldozer model & shrinking Parliament space for Opposition
Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Cong MLA’s FIR accusing Assam CM of trying to topple Jharkhand govt ‘fabricated’: BJP minister Pijush Hazarika
Google Duo-Meet merger rolling out to Android and iOS users
Asia Cup 2022: India to open campaign against Pakistan
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will there be any change in India’s XI for 3rd T20I
Naga Chaitanya on his Hindi debut in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan makes sure that everyone shines’
Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent, hints when they’ll show baby Malti Marie’s face
Keep seasonal diseases at bay with these five monsoon essentials
Cabinet expansion soon, our government is doing good work: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Pune
Pelosi believed headed to Taiwan, raising tension with China
ICAR IARI Assistant Answer Key 2022 Released: Check how to download, raise objections
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament space for Opposition, soaring ED and failing startups
Hotter summers mean Florida’s turtles are mostly born female