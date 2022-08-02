Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming Netflix feature Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture with her company Eternal Sunshine. In a recent chat, the actor spoke about some of her films that may not have struck box office gold and what could have been the reason behind it. Speaking to Galatta Plus, Alia said she never wants to disappoint her audience, but sometimes things just don’t land the way one expects them to.

“Audience is king, if they have not connected then something is not right. On paper, sometimes it just seems alright and then the movie just doesn’t land, it doesn’t come together. And you can’t do anything about it. So you go back to day one, and think about, ‘okay what went wrong’. I am very academic as a person so I want to look at the things that went wrong, so maybe I don’t miss the red flags the next time. Even with a film like Kalank, it’s alright, it opened with Rs 20 crore so people came to see it, but they were so disappointed (with it). There was this anger because you build up an expectation and that makes me feel very responsible, as an actor. I don’t want to disappoint them. Their anger is also justified,” Alia said.

Recently, while speaking at Express Adda, the actor had mentioned how it is only fair that stars’ salaries should be reassessed once their movies don’t do expected business at the box office. But the actor also noted that there are a number of actors who don’t take their balance fee after realising that their films haven’t done well.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has Darlings, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the Hollywood movie Heart of Stone lined up next.