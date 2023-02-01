New mom Alia Bhatt on balancing career with daughter Raha: ‘She is my number one priority’

Bollywood’s youngest star Alia Bhatt is creating waves in her career, with hits such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra, all in one year. She also debuted as a producer 2022 with Darlings, and her performance in the film was widely appreciated. On the personal front, she also had a landmark year that included marriage with longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and motherhood. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November. At the recent press launch of the Zee Cine Awards 2023, the actor said that her daughter has become her number one priority.

Alia was asked if, like many female actors after marriage, she too would be focusing more on her family than work. Before she could answer, her friend and frequent co-star, Varun Dhawan, interrupted and said that he strongly disagrees with this.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Brahmastra actor replied, “I am a take-each-day kind of a person. I will take it one day at a time and will definitely give it my best. But definitely, priorities have changed. My number one priority in my life is my daughter, who I love deeply. My next love, or next to next… or actually my first love is movies and cinema and working. I will try my best and may be it will be quality over quantity, jo buri baat nahi hai (which is not a bad thing).

The actor also expressed her joy at returning to the stage and shared how she doesn’t remember the last time she performed at an award show. Hinting at her grand appearance at the Zee Cine Awards, Alia said that she will be performing on “Dholida”, “Kesariya” and even “Nacho Nacho”. “It’s been one of my most special years and these songs are the biggest hits of my career. I cannot reveal much but it will be an act that I have not done before.”

Alia Bhatt was also asked about the importance of awards in her life. Stating that it was quite a ‘tricky’ question for her, the actor said that awards shows are more about celebrating good work. She added that the ‘biggest award’ for her is the ‘love of the audience’. “They go to the theatre spending their hard-earned money on us. That gives us the emotional satisfaction of being able to entertain them. As for award shows, this is an entertainment show, where we perform and have gags, which the family can watch during dinner. It’s just a means of entertainment. However, not just actors but directors, and technicians, when they get an award, it’s a recognition of their hard work. However, that doesn’t mean the other person’s hard work gets reduced by any means.”

Varun Dhawan also recalled his first awards show experience during Student of the Year, and revealed that his trousers tore midway through his act. He also echoed Alia’s thoughts when it comes to awards, and added that because they are decided via voting, it always feels special to be loved by the audience.