Friday, December 17, 2021
Alia Bhatt did not violate quarantine rules by traveling to Delhi after she attended Karan Johar’s dinner, says official

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar's residence. Alia Bhatt also attended the same dinner.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: December 17, 2021 10:18:11 am
alia bhattAlia Bhatt traveled to Delhi on Wednesday after attending Karan Johar's dinner where a few people got infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Varinder Chawla))

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has not violated any quarantine rule while traveling to Delhi, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said here on Thursday.

She had a negative COVID-19 test report before going to Delhi and was not under quarantine, he told PTI.

Earlier this week, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a dinner at producer-director Karan Johar’s residence.

There were comments on social media claiming that Alia Bhatt traveled to Delhi for a film shoot in breach of quarantine rules.

“No action is warranted if she has travelled with a negative COVID-19 report,” the official said, refuting media reports about violation of COVID-19 rules.

No other high-risk persons or close contacts of Bollywood personalities had tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday morning, the official added.

